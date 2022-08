Articles

Colin Hay moved to Australia from Scotland when he was 14, started with an acoustic duo and the duo expanded into the group that would later become Men At Work.

The band's hits include "Down Under," "Who Can It Be Now," "Overkill," and "It's A Mistake."

He became an American citizen in 2016. He now lives in Los Angeles and also tours with Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band.

