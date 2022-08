Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:20 Hits: 6

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Republican political strategist Scott Jennings about how Republican leaders have responded to the latest events involving former President Trump and his allies.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/16/1117658706/how-are-republicans-reacting-to-the-guiliani-probe-and-the-mar-a-lago-search