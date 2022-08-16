Russian Mom Worries More About Missing IPhone Than Her Captured Son

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 10:48 Hits: 5

Apparently, his grandparents bought him a brand new iPhone 13 but are now stuck making payments on his missing phone, a financial burden for the family.

The Ukrainian interviewer asks, "Your son is in captivity. He might have been killed. And you are concerned about some phone? How is that appropriate?" And after she explains the family's plight, the interviewer asks her, "And didn’t you think, there could be a completely other question: ‘Where is my son?'"

The financial situation in Russia has significantly worsened since the start of Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine due to the sanctions imposed by the West. Despite reports that show the Russian president trying to conceal the hardship faced by his people, the country is said to have been impoverished.

In this latest event, a woman appears so indifferent to her son’s fate, and on the other hand, anxious about the debt her family is into, that she worries about her son’s iPhone and not his life.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, shared the video with the caption: "Russian mum worries about her captured son's iPhone 13 much more than about her son.

"Well, it's not surprising, actually. They still owe payments for the phone, and they got their (now captured) child for free."

