Allen Weisselberg To Plead Guilty. So What Happens Next?

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:13 Hits: 5

The Trump Organization's CFO, Allen Weisselberg, is expected to plead guilty to tax charges in the SDNY as soon as this week, sources told ABC News.

Weisselberg, 75, is currently scheduled to go on trial in the fall, but a hearing in the case is now scheduled for this Thursday, in what could be a sign that he could change his plea then.

[...] Weisselberg, along with former President Donald Trump's namesake family real estate firm, was charged last year with tax fraud after they were accused of compensating employees "off the books" in order to pay less in taxes.

According to the charging documents, Weisselberg avoided taxes on more than $1.7 million over the past 15 years, resulting from the payment of his rent on an apartment in a Trump-owned building and related expenses that prosecutors said included cars and private school tuition for his grandchildren.