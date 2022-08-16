Trump Team Illegally Accessed Voting Data In Several States

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:46 Hits: 5

A team of computer experts directed by Trump-affiliated lawyers copied sensitive data from Georgia election systems as part of a secretive, multistate effort to access voting equipment that was broader, more organized and more successful than previously reported. Via The Washington Post:

As they worked to overturn Trump’s 2020 election defeat, the lawyers asked a forensic data firm to access county election systems in at least three battleground states, according to the documents and interviews. The firm charged an upfront retainer fee for each job, which in one case was $26,000.

Attorney Sidney Powell sent the team to Michigan to copy a rural county’s election data and later helped arrange for it to do the same in the Detroit area, according to the records. A Trump campaign attorney engaged the team to travel to Nevada. And the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol the team was in southern Georgia, copying data from a Dominion voting system in rural Coffee County.

read more