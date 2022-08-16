An Estimated 300K Teachers Left This Year, And We Know Why

Articles

Mika Brzezinski introduced this well-meaning but shallow segment about a critical teacher shortage across the country.

"While the days of mask mandates and remote learning may mostly be behind us, it's still not quite business as usual. As many school districts don't have enough teachers. NBC News's Kerry Sanders has the latest," she said.

"It's back to school for students, but not for some teachers who are leaving the profession in record numbers. Schools nationwide are struggling to find qualified teachers, a problem exacerbated by the pandemic," Sanders said.

"You're talking about, you know, dealing with more hassles, more frustration, more depression, more anxiety, for the same amount of pay."

"An estimated 300,000 public schoolteachers and staff left the field between February 2020 and May 2022. A recent survey of teachers found almost 80% say they're dissatisfied with their working conditions. Almost half saying they're very dissatisfied. One study found 55% of educators are seriously considering ending their careers earlier than expected. Parents are concerned," Sanders said.

"The education secretary telling C-SPAN that salaries and respect for teachers have been too low for too long.

"You could have a masters degree, and you have to drive Uber on the weekends to make ends meet. That's unacceptable," he said.

Then the segment goes on about the shortage in Florida.

