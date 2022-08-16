New Jersey Pro-Trumpers Yell 'Bring Back Aunt Jemima'

Articles

[Above: New Jersey Trump supporter insists 'we love everybody' and we should 'come together as a country and figure this out.' -- eds.]

Supporters of Donald Trump showed up at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday to support the former president after his Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI.

Photojournalist Karla Coté shared scenes from the rally on Twitter.

Video clips showed a party-like atmosphere, with most of the demonstrators holding signs and flags.

"May Pres. Trump, family, be surrounded by the full armor of God," one sign read. "May no weapon formed against them prosper, but boomerang against the offenders. In Jesus name. Amen."

Other signs hinted at pedophilia conspiracy theories that have been promoted by QAnon.

As Cote filmed, one man chanted for the return of the Aunt Jemima character for branding syrup.

"Bring back Aunt Jemima! Bring back Aunt Jemima!" he shouted.

Watch the video clips below:

Trump supporters rally near the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey this afternoon

This comes following the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago home pic.twitter.com/bZcqJxfdVt — Karla (@KarlaCotePhoto) August 14, 2022 read more

