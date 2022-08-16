'Wegners?' 'Crudités?' Mehmet Oz's Veggie Platter FAIL

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 15:40 Hits: 2

Because nothing says "man-of-the-people" like not knowing the name of the Pennsylvania grocery store that you're in while complaining about the high cost of vegetables that you need for your wife's crudités.

Source: PennLive

U.S. candidate John Fetterman’s campaign reached back a few months to find a video that it used to make fun of Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The video, published in April, shows Oz walking through a store’s vegetable section to help his wife build “a crudité,” according to Huffington Post, one of a number of news organizations that on Monday highlighted the video and Fetterman’s tweet.

As you can imagine, that term provided some red meat for a Fetterman campaign that has looked for ways to cast Oz as an out-of-touch celebrity.

...

Oz seemed to combine the names of two Pa. supermarket stores, Redner’s and Wegmans, while telling viewers where he was shopping.