'Wegners?' 'Crudités?' Mehmet Oz's Veggie Platter FAIL

Because nothing says "man-of-the-people" like not knowing the name of the Pennsylvania grocery store that you're in while complaining about the high cost of vegetables that you need for your wife's crudités.
Source: PennLive
U.S. candidate John Fetterman’s campaign reached back a few months to find a video that it used to make fun of Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz.
The video, published in April, shows Oz walking through a store’s vegetable section to help his wife build “a crudité,” according to Huffington Post, one of a number of news organizations that on Monday highlighted the video and Fetterman’s tweet.
As you can imagine, that term provided some red meat for a Fetterman campaign that has looked for ways to cast Oz as an out-of-touch celebrity.
...
Oz seemed to combine the names of two Pa. supermarket stores, Redner’s and Wegmans, while telling viewers where he was shopping.
First, the video was posted back in April by Ron Filipowski but began trending hard on Monday.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/wegners-fetterman-campaign-ridicules-dr-oz