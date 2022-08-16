On A Scale Of One To Cocaine, How High Is Don Jr. In This Clip?

Articles

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Donald Trump Jr. spoke with right-wing host Steven Crowder, and the former President's son appeared to be high as a kite, which seems to be something he regularly does. It's a damn shame that no one in Junior's life cares enough about him to get an intervention set up. And you'd have to be high to tell the mountain of lies he unleashed on Crowder's show or podcast. I really don't know (or care) what Crowder does.

Junior's hands flew everywhere while he tried to discuss the search warrant executed on his father's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

"The institutions are all beyond saving at this point," he said, possibly referring to the FBI, and I'm not sure what other acronymic institution he has in mind. "The only way to do it is to just disband them."

Junior continued to disparage the bureau and claimed that "countless" FBI agents come up to him all the time and tell him that they think what the agency is doing to them is "a disgrace."

He said the agents claimed the investigation was a "tarnish" on their badges.

That's a cool 'sir story,' Junior. Since the search, there has been an uptick in violent threats directed toward FBI agents. And the reason for that is that Bloaty McBatShit and his son are lying about what happened. They want Trump's followers to think that they are the victims even though Donald is under investigation for espionage, among other things. And for fuck's sake, get that man into a rehab.

