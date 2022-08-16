Tucker Carlson Blames Biden (Yeah) For Attacks On FBI Agents

Articles

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

On Tucker Carlson's white power hour program, the Fox News host and Trump confidant announced that Trump was sincere about bringing the 'temperature ...down' after rising threats against the FBI.

It was a MAGA supporter who was killed trying to attack the federal law enforcement agency.

Carlson's chyron reads: Tucker's First Reaction to Mar a Largo Raid

"Something awful, You can feel it; even Donald Trump feels it," Carlson said.

"Maybe for the first time in his life, Donald Trump seems sincerely interested in lowering the temperature, not just for his own stake, but for the country’s -- maybe he doesn't mean it, but when has he ever said that?"

"This could get very bad, very fast," he said.

Carlson forgot to mention a Trump supporter was killed trying to attack the FBI because of the violent rhetoric emanating from Trump and his minions in the media.

Guess who's fault it is, this violence against the FBI?

"This could get very bad, very fast, and the Biden people know that perfectly well. They know what can happen if they continue down this path of using law enforcement to cling to power," Carlson said.

"But they don't care -- pray they pull back before it's too late."

It's never Trump's insane lies and immoral actions that are at fault. It's not his constant ranting and lies about the FBI searching Mar a Lago, and the faux outrage by MAGA cultists that caused the violence.



It's Biden's fault.

