Newsmax Cries About Biden Taking A Bike Ride

Former Trump White House press secretary (now Newsmax flunky) Sean Spicer whined like a teenager dealing with a zit problem when he attacked President Biden for going on a bike ride this past weekend.

Their pretense was the anniversary of the withdrawal of all American troops in Afghanistan.

Suddenly these warmongers are upset about how women are being treated there.

Spicer said Afghanistan women will take "solace knowing that President of the US is out there fighting for -- actually he's having a vacation day," Spicer morbidly said.

"He's in South Carolina, he's sitting on the beach probably."

Newsmax then showed video of President Biden taking a bike ride on the beach Sunday.

"It looks like he's having such a great time on his vacation," Spicer squeaked.

And to his dismay, Biden may extend the trip.

His co-host said, "Not a good visual to see him on the beach when..."

Doesn't matter what. Joe Biden is never allowed to have fun, and if he's working, he's senile and disconnected.

Propagandists like Spicer (who was an embarrassment as a WH press Secretary) never tell their audience that it was Trump who negotiated the withdrawal to remove US troops drom Afghanistan with the Taliban, which did not include the Afghanistan government.

Propagandists like Spicer never tell you the plan put in place by the military came from the Trump administration.

Propagandists like Spicer never tell their audience that President Biden was able to extend the pullout for months.

