No One Believes Jim Jordan Knows 14 FBI Agent Whistleblowers

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan claimed (on Fox News, of course) that fourteen FBI agents came to his office as whistleblowers against their bosses.

OF COURSE, they did, Jim.

What secret and damning information were they sharing with the Ohio Representative?

On Sundays Fox News program hosted by Trey Gowdy, Jordan waited till the end of the segment to make these incendiary comments.

"Fourteen FBI agents have come to our office as whistleblowers, and they are good people. There are lots of good people in the FBI. It’s the top that is the problem. Some of these good agents are coming to us, telling us what is baloney, what’s going on — the political nature now of the Justice Department, God bless them for doing it,” Jordan ranted.

So what did they actually reveal to Jordan?

Nothing.

It's commonly known that most of law enforcement votes Republican. It's not out of the question that some of the thousands of agents are members of the MAGA cult. It's not out of the question that investigating Trump angers them for any reason.

Usually, when a critter like Rep. Jordan claims they have whistleblowers in their pocket, they reveal some tangible news to whet the appetites of Republicans.

In this case, Jordan said nothing of substance. That's the usual MO of Trump apologists, who throw smoke to deflect and hide from the real MAGA crimes.

