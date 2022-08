Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 09:06 Hits: 7

Congresswoman Liz Cheney is facing a likely primary defeat in Wyoming. She has spoken out against former President Donald Trump and is down by 20 points in primary polls.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/16/1117658762/rep-liz-cheney-fights-to-keep-her-seat-in-wyomings-gop-primary