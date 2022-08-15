The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Are Democrats Really Going To Win In Ohio And Wisconsin?

In recent weeks, Democrats’ odds of keeping control of the Senate after the 2022 midterms have ticked up to sixty percent, according to our deluxe forecast model. In this installment of “Model Talk,” Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss the news events and polling that have contributed to that change. They also ask whether we should be skeptical of polls showing Democrats’ performing well in parts of the Midwest where polls have repeatedly underestimated Republicans.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/are-democrats-really-going-to-win-in-ohio-and-wisconsin/

