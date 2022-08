Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 August 2022

Rudy Giuliani's lawyers say he is the target of a criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia.

(Image credit: Mary Altaffer/AP)

