Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 21:43 Hits: 10

Rudy Giuliani is a target of a criminal investigation into election interference in Georgia. Giuliani, a personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, helped try to reverse 2020 election results.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/15/1117607502/rudy-giuliani-is-now-a-target-of-a-georgia-probe-into-2020-election-interference