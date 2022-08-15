Marsha Blackburn Claims Migrants Love 'Free Bus Rides' Out Of Texas

Articles

Marsha Blackburn, (R-Tennessee) created a new QAnon-type conspiracy against migrants.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott put migrants on buses to East Coast cities as a political stunt.

These migrants have already been much maligned, but one of the dimmest bulbs in Congress got her jollies by fearmongering over brown people. Because she can.

F&F's Steve Doocy started the interview by saying some reports show that migrants want to be in the city of Chattanooga.

So, of course, that means Mexican cartels are behind it all.

"What we have heard is they are threatening the drivers," Blackburn said, but offered no proof.

I have not seen any reporting that the undocumented are threatening drivers to get off the buses.

Blackburn continued lying. "They are wanting to get where their friends are."

Did you know that these migrants traveling thousands of miles to get to the Texas border have some sort of a network of communication that does not require Wi-Fi or the Internet that allows them to communicate so they can take over cities like Chattanooga?

"They look at this Steve, as safe passage, if you will, across the country, because they are being given a free bus ride to wherever they want to go," Blackburn lied.

"Many times these young men want to get off the bus and find somewhere close, and then they'll fly on or drive on to where they want to get to," she said.

She's just a horrible human being.

