On 87th Birthday Of Social Security, Watch Out For GOP Hatchets

p>Advocates and progressive lawmakers on Sunday celebrated the 87th birthday of Social Security—one of the most popular and successful federal programs in U.S. history—and warned that its modest benefits remain under serious threat as Republicans openly signal their desire to gut the New Deal mainstay, a move that would hurl millions into poverty.

For months, the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) has been urging the Democratic leadership to bring a Social Security expansion bill to the floor, force GOP lawmakers onto the record, and advance a key legislative priority. The CPC warned Sunday that the program is currently "under attack from Republicans" and that Social Security Disability Insurance "isn't keeping up with rising costs."

"We need to pass Social Security 2100 to protect and expand this vital service," the caucus added, referring to Rep. John Larson's (D-Conn.) bill to boost Social Security's monthly benefits—an increase that would be paid for by lifting the payroll tax cap that allows the rich to stop paying into the program early each year.

