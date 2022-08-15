Trump Attacks FBI Again After Saying The Temperature ‘Has To Be Brought Down’

Articles

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said during an interview with Fox News that the "temperature has to be brought down" after a spike in threats against law enforcement after the FBI executed a search warrant on his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. But of course, just after Trump said the temperature has to be brought down, he doubled down on his attacks on the FBI.

"Whatever we can do to help — because the temperature has to be brought down in the country," Trump said. "If it isn't, terrible things are going to happen."

"The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger like I've never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one—years of scams and witch hunts, and now this," Trump said.

Trump threw quite a pity party for himself.

"There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country—at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times," Trump said.

What fresh hell is this?:

Trump told Fox News that his team "has not heard yet" from the Justice Department on whether they will accept his offer for help.

"I think they would want the same thing—I've never seen anything like this," Trump said. "It is a very dangerous time for our country."

