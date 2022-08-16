Sh*t Just Got Real: Giuliani Told He's A 'Target' In Georgia Investigation

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022

New York Times reporter Danny Hakim posted on Twitter that former Trump attorney Rudy Jailiani has been informed that he is a target of the criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference. Hakim added that the former New York City mayor is scheduled to testify in Atlanta later this week.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti broke this down for us. According to Mariotti, Giuliani should expect to be indicted.

“Target” is a term prosecutors use to indicate that they are likely to indict someone. It has a specific meaning in this context.

If Giuliani has in fact been told that he is a target of the Georgia investigation, he should expect to be indicted. https://t.co/66zAwDX1yF — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 15, 2022

An individual considered a target in an investigation means that "whatever has been unearthed in this investigation suggests you may have committed a crime," CBS News legal correspondent Paula Reid said when defining the term "target" in 2018.

