Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Reporters caught up with US Senator and Russian assest Ronovich Johnson and asked him about the FBI executing the search warrant at Mar A Lago and whether he was concerned about national security.

RoJo first condemned the search saying that it was overreach and inappropriate. Let us not forget that it wasn't a raid, per se, but the execution of a search warrant issued by a judge. So RoJo is in effect saying that the FBI was wrong for doing their Court ordered jobs.

When it came to national security, RoJo's answer was stunningly stupid, even for RoJo, saying that the papers were were in TFG's tiny-fisted clutches, Secret Service protection and maybe in a safe too:

"First of all, I think Mar-a-Lago is a pretty safe place. It has secret service protection, sounds like these documents might have been in a safe. So no, I'm not overly concerned about some top-secret information getting leaked out," Johnson said. WISN 12 News also asked who should be concerned about potential national security breaches relating to the Mar-a-Lago estate seizure. "I'm always concerned about classified documents, I'm saying in this case, in the president's hands, in a secure location guarded by the secret service, I'm not overly concerned," Johnson said.

RoJo concluded with the irrelevant gibberish that TFG has declassified everything before he left office.

