The Biggest Presidential Scandal In History Ever!!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 03:00 Hits: 8

TFG incited a riot to overturn an election, even if it meant that some lawmakers and the vice-president got killed? Yawn. TFG stole some nuclear codes and hit them in his basement at Mar A Lago to sell them to the highest bidder? Is that all you got?

Thank goodness Fox has their attention focused like a laser on the real scandal - Ice cream-gate! Yes, that's right. Fox has learned that the country is going to hell - or worse, to Russia - because old sleepy Joe is out eating a freaking ice cream cone!

But even Fox misses the most devastating part of this earth-shattering story. Why the hell is Biden eating mere ice-cream and not frozen custard like a real American would?!

Open thread below....

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/biggest-presidential-scandal-history-ever