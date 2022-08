Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 09:00 Hits: 0

President Biden was elected on a promise of competency. The bungled exit from Afghanistan undercut that image. His approval ratings took a big hit, and have never recovered.

(Image credit: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/15/1117037318/for-biden-the-chaotic-withdrawal-from-kabul-was-a-turning-point-in-his-presidenc