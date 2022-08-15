Miss Amanda Jones Has Had Quite Enough Of Your Attacks

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 09:53 Hits: 0

Woo hoo! A Louisiana school librarian is suing two men for defamation after they accused her of advocating to keep "pornographic" materials in the kids section. Nice to see someone turn the tables! Via NBCNews.com:

Amanda Jones, a librarian at a middle school in Denham Springs, Louisiana, filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday, arguing that Facebook pages run by Michael Lunsford and Ryan Thames falsely labeled her a pedophile who wants to teach 11-year-olds about anal sex.

Jones, the president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians, was alarmed and outraged by the verbal attacks, which came after she spoke against censorship at a Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting. She said she’s suing the two men because she’s exhausted with the insults hurled at educators and librarians over LGBTQ materials.

“I’ve had enough for everybody,” Jones said in an interview. “Nobody stands up to these people. They just say what they want and there are no repercussions and they ruin people’s reputations and there’s no consequences.”