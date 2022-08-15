The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, AnnenMayKantereit x Giant Rooks covers Tom's Diner. Welcome to Monday, fellow Crooks and Liars. No matter how bad a Monday you are having, take some delight to know that TFG is having a worse day. Brightens up your day, huh?!

The Rude Pundit asks the media, what about the rest of us?

Lawfare has some thoughts on the Search Warrant.

Max's Dad has some thought on the GOP.

Musings of an Old Fart has some suggestions for breaking down barriers.

Bonus Track: Bildungblog goes to Mar-a-Lago.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/mike-s-blog-round

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version