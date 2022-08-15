Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Articles

Above, AnnenMayKantereit x Giant Rooks covers Tom's Diner. Welcome to Monday, fellow Crooks and Liars. No matter how bad a Monday you are having, take some delight to know that TFG is having a worse day. Brightens up your day, huh?!

The Rude Pundit asks the media, what about the rest of us?

Lawfare has some thoughts on the Search Warrant.

Max's Dad has some thought on the GOP.

Musings of an Old Fart has some suggestions for breaking down barriers.

Bonus Track: Bildungblog goes to Mar-a-Lago.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

