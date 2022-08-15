Spineless Ohio GOP Rep Refuses To Condemn Trump Doxxing FBI Agents

Articles

Published on Monday, 15 August 2022

Republican Ohio Rep. Mike Turner refused to say outright that Trump, his social media platform and Breitbart should not have doxxed and risked the lives of the FBI agents that conducted the search at Mar-A-Lago this week.

Here's Turner's mealy-mouth response to CNN's Brianna Keiler on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN:

KEILAR: The former president's social media network put out a push alert promoting a story from a conservative outlet that identified the FBI agents involved in this search. And this comes after an armed man tried to enter an FBI office in Cincinnati with an AR-15 assault rifle. He was killed in the process of that. How is that not encouraging violence against federal law enforcement officers in this climate to identify them? TURNER: Well, obviously, I don't know who you're referring to on social media.

Let's stop right there. Turner knows exactly who Keilar is referring to, but do go on Congressman.

TURNER: But, resoundingly, the Congress has condemned any violence against -- and members of Congress have condemned, and I did and all of the Republican members of my committee jointly... read more

