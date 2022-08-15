Jim Acosta Shows His Colleagues How It's Done In Yang Interview

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 10:52 Hits: 0

Andrew Yang was on CNN yesterday to shill for his third party, and Jim Acosta treated him with the seriousness he deserves -- that is to say, none at all.

"People obviously worry, these lower level races are obviously important," Acosta said.

"People worry about another 2016 scenario where a third-party candidate like Jill Stein or Gary Johnson cost Hillary Clinton the election. Don't you think that putting yourself out there, putting this party out there as an alternative that appeals to some moderate Republicans, could potentially throw the race to Donald Trump, put Donald Trump back in the White House? Is that what you want?"

"I ran against Trump. I don't plan on doing anything that's going to increase Trump's odds," Yang said. But, again --"

"Why not run as a Democrat again?"

Yang said he hadn't made any decisions about 2024.

"I haven't made any conclusions about 2024 except for the fact that the United States needs a unifying, positive third-party movement because we're getting increasingly polarized. And if it's not Trump, it's going to be a successor to Trump, because the system is uniquely vulnerable to authoritarianism."

Acosta pointed out that Biden has had Republican support on a number of agenda items.

"He is trying to work in a bipartisan fashion. Why not try to support that as a Democrat? You were a Democrat ten minutes ago."

"Andrew, you're going to need policy positions at some point. How does the Forward Party feel about Roe vs. Wade? Should it have been overturned?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/jim-acosta-shows-his-colleagues-how