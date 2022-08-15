Trump Search Triggered Bomb Threats In Palm Beach Area Last Week

Articles

First, there was the one at the Palm Beach International Airport.

Then there was the one at the fishing pier at Deerfield Beach.

And then there was a threat at Delray Beach, just outside Palm Beach County.

Bombs threats are the MAGA version of "Wahhh! You can't touch the Precious!"

Then we have this, which the irrational nut jobs over at The Donald called a false flag:

Man with gun crashes vehicle into barricade near Supreme Court, dies by suicide https://t.co/NIME8YYwKc — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 14, 2022

That followed this attack on an Ohio FBI office last week by another radicalized vet:

