The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Rand Paul Announces We Should Repeal The Espionage Act

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Rand Paul Announces We Should Repeal The Espionage Act

So in the midst of all the uproar about Benedict Donald stealing government secrets, Rand Paul races to his rescue!

?

Via HuffPost:

His tweet featured a photo of a young Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who leaked a trove of Hillary Clinton and Democratic Party emails — with the help of Russian intelligence — shortly before the 2016 election, which was then won by Trump. (Trump offered to pardon to Assange if he denied Kremlin help with the leak, Assange’s lawyer said in 2020 in a London court.)

Twitter critics were amused by Paul’s strategy of exonerating someone like Trump by simply eliminating the law they’re suspected of breaking, especially given that Trump himself signed a law in 2018 making it a felony to mishandle classified documents.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/rand-paul-announces-we-should-repeal

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version