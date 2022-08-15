Rand Paul Announces We Should Repeal The Espionage Act

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 12:13 Hits: 0

So in the midst of all the uproar about Benedict Donald stealing government secrets, Rand Paul races to his rescue!

The espionage act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI. It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment. Repeal the Espionage Act – The Future of Freedom Foundation https://t.co/3KCgujpS9z

Via HuffPost:

His tweet featured a photo of a young Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who leaked a trove of Hillary Clinton and Democratic Party emails — with the help of Russian intelligence — shortly before the 2016 election, which was then won by Trump. (Trump offered to pardon to Assange if he denied Kremlin help with the leak, Assange’s lawyer said in 2020 in a London court.)

Twitter critics were amused by Paul’s strategy of exonerating someone like Trump by simply eliminating the law they’re suspected of breaking, especially given that Trump himself signed a law in 2018 making it a felony to mishandle classified documents.

