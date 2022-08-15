Ukraine Wipes Out Mercenary HQ After Russian Posts Photo

Articles

Sergei Sreda, a Russian propagandist, posted photos online of his visit to a Wagner Group base in Donbas. One small problem though: he forgot to cover the street signs. A simple geolocating later and HIMARS missiles were sent. The result? Upwards of 100 mercenaries blown to smithereens. Sreda later deleted the post of his "visit" to the Wagner military headquarters.

Sergei was saluted as a Darwin Award winner on Twitter.

Smiling alongside mercenaries in full combat gear, this is how Russian war propagandist Sergei Sreda marked a visit to Wagner's Ukraine headquarters last week - saying they welcomed him 'like family' and told 'funny stories'. But Sreda actually condemned the men to death - giving away the base's location in the occupied city of Popasna after inadvertently photographing a street sign that contained the address of a nearby bomb shelter. read more

