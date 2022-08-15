Florida Reporter Calls Out Marco Rubio For Fox News Love

Articles

Republicans aren't very good at taking any sort of criticism. Indeed, their leader, Donald Trump, leads the pack in lashing out at the media over reports that are critical of him. Conservatives are very fragile creatures, after all.

Michael Putney of Local 10 News in Florida explained during a segment that he had an "unsatisfactory" encounter with Sen. Marco Rubio at Mo's Bagels & Deli in Aventura. Putney said it was "unsatisfactory because he refused to talk to me."

Rubio was invited to speak to the American Jewish Coalition, and Local 10 was invited, too. Still, the Florida Senator's team got upset after learning that Putney would be the pool reporter. And this is where we're back to Republicans having very thin skin. Putney has remarked on Rubio's lack of accomplishments while in office. Rubio thinks that's "unfair."

Oh, come on, Mr. Putney, isn't it a great accomplishment for Rubio to quote Bible verses on Twitter?

At any rate, Putney was disinvited, but he went anyway to do his job. "He wanted our camera there, but not me," Putney said. Rubio posed for pictures but did not want to answer questions. That's very politician-y of him, don't you think?

"Rubio's staff tried to block our way," Putney said. "But Rubio wasn't talking, at least not to us."

