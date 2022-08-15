Steve Doocy Begs Trump To End Rhetoric Against FBI

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 16:54 Hits: 0

On Fox and Friends this morning, co-host Steve Doocy blasted the repeated criticisms and attacks against FBI agents by Trump and his minions.

Since the lawful search warrant was executed, the nation has seen intense and highly vitriolic rebukes by Trump and all his enablers, including certain Fox News hosts.

Steve Doocy is worried for the safety of FBI agents.

"It would be great for everyone to tamp down the rhetoric against the FBI, because the FBI was simply doing what the DOJ asked them to do," Doocy said.

Doocy explained to the knuckleheads that Merrick Garland is their boss and is calling the shots.

(Doocy was actually trying to get MAGA to turn their attention to Biden's Attorney General.)

"It would ultimately be great if the former president, who has always been a great supporter of law enforcement, posed with a thousand police departments coast-to-coast," he said. (Trump does love photo ops.)

Trump has "always been a great supporter of law enforcement" except for those officers that died defending US Capitol against his coup attempt.

"It would be great if he called for an end to the violent rhetoric against federal law enforcement and, in particular, the FBI that was just doing their job," Doocy said again.

Kilmeade responded by claiming conservatives have been repeatedly victimized and almost cosigned the violence against the FBI. Kilmeade actually used scumbag Peter Navarro as a reason why MAGA should be threatening the FBI.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/steve-doocy-attacks-trumps-rhetoric-fbi