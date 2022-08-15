Fox News On Trump Declassifying Top Secrets: Nixon Said It Was OK

Articles

On Fox and Friends weekend edition, co-host Will Cain actually used a disgraced Richard Nixon quote to defend Trump's alleged criminal actions of keeping classified documents in his Florida residence after he left the White House.

"You know, if I listen to alternative media today, oh, classified documents, no one is above the law, right? The rule of law applies to everyone," Cain said to Bill Bennett.

(Now, for Republicans, the actual media (NY Times, Washington Post, NBC News, etc is now considered to be the "alternative" of actual news and to the real truth. Kellyanne Conway sure has fans at Fox News.)

"I'm curious. When it comes to classified documents, famously, President Nixon said, that 'if the president does it, that it is not illegal.' Is that not truly the standard when it comes to classified documents? The president has the ability to at any time declassify anything," Cain said.

OMG. Using Nixon's immorality and criminality as a justification for Trump is high comedy indeed.

What Nixon said wasn't "famous," but infamous.

The deposed former President of Watergate made these comments to David Frost, claiming that a US president is instead a king, who didn't have to obey US law to dig himself out of his removal from the oval office.

