Articles

Judge Tells Lindsey To Stop Squirming And Testify

Sen. Lindsey Graham has been denied his attempt to skirt a Fulton County grand jury subpoena in Georgia today.

The Grand Jury was requested to investigate possible criminal election interference by Trump and his enablers in Georgia after the state was called for then Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Senator Graham implied he was above the law when he told the court he should be exempt from testifying because of "speech and debate clause" protections, sovereign immunity and his position as a high-ranking government official.

CNBC reports, The subpoena requires the South Carolina Republican, who is a witness in the probe, to appear before the grand jury on Aug. 23."

District Attorney Fani Willis, who is conducting the investigation, “has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony” about “alleged attempts to influence or disrupt” Georgia’s elections, Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in Monday’s order in U.S. District Court in South Carolina.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/fed-judge-sen-lindsey-graham-must-testify

