Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 12:54 Hits: 4

Labour's Bridget Philipson says the party has been "consistently ahead of the government" on this issue – from the windfall tax to cutting VAT on energy bills.

Read more https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62493500?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA