Devin Nunes Somehow Blames Benghazi And Obama For Mar-A-Lago Search

Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022

Truth Social's tech guy, Devin Nunes, took a segment on Fox's Sunda Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to blame e-v-e-r-y-o-n-e except for former President Donald Trump for the investigation into possible espionage. This is kind of painful to listen to or read, but it needs to be shown to highlight the lengths Trump's allies will go to to protect their orange pissdaddy's criminality.

"I think it goes back pre-Russia-gate hoax," Nunes said with a straight face. "I think this goes back to the IRS scandal where they targeted conservatives. I think it goes back to fast and furious during the Obama administration, where they ran guns and tried to set people up, remember? Innocent Americans ended up getting killed. It goes back to Benghazi; they got away with that."

Lord have mercy.

"And it was late 2015 or '16 that we get to the plan where the Clinton campaign worked with dirty cops at DOJ and FBI, and I must say the media, I must say, where they set up to spy on the Trump campaign and, ultimately, Republicans and frame an innocent man that then led to what?" he added. "So that was the Russia hoax that then led to the Mueller witch hunt. So all of this stuff is intertwined."

