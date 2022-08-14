The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Articles

Ted Cruz 'Jokes' That Elizabeth Warren Might Have Penis

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speculated that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) might have a penis during a screed against transgender people.

The Texas senator made the remarks at a rally in Nevada on Saturday. Activist Lauren Windsor flagged the speech on Twitter.

"We need courage responding to crazy town," Cruz told supporters. "Elizabeth Warren told reporters that a guy came up to her and said, 'I would have voted for you if only you had a penis.'"

Cruz argued that Warren's "story is a lie."

"In today's Democrat [sic] Party, how do we know she doesn't?" Cruz said to laughter. "How could you possibly know? 'My name is Elizabeth. Call me Bob.'"

Cruz went on to insist that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is a "dude."

"He looks like Michael Phelps," the senator remarked.

Watch the video below.

