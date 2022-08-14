Fox News Probes Whether Trump 'Tried To Sell' Documents To Putin

Articles

Sunday, 14 August 2022

A Fox News segment on Sunday examined reports that former President Donald Trump may have "illegally transferred" documents to foreign adversaries.

"Did former President Trump try to sell, share the highly classified material to the Russians or to the Saudis or others?" Fox News host Eric Shawn asked. "Or were the documents innocently mishandled and stored because he thought he had a legal right to have them?"

Shawn noted that Russian state media has claimed that Russian officials have seen the documents.

Former intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler agreed that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be in possession of documents that were stored at Mar-a-Lago.

"The real question, Eric, is what Russian President Putin has already done?" Koffler explained. "The truth is the United States is the top target for KGB operative Putin and his spy services. And Mar-a-Lago, former President Trump's estate, is a counterintelligence nightmare, meaning that spies from all over the world, Russia, China and beyond are always on the hunt to lay their hands on top secret information, especially something that is related to nuclear warfare doctrine."

Shawn concluded that the documents were not well secured if federal officials had to ask Trump's staff to put a lock on the storage room.

"We don't know where these documents were floating around," he said.

