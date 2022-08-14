Top Republican Claims Top Secret Documents Trump May Have Taken Were Static

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 21:22 Hits: 3

CNN's host Brianna Keilar questioned Rep. Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence committee and continually made him look like a fool when he defended Trump over keeping top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

During a two minute section the CNN host lambasted Rep. Turner, who attacked Hillary Clinton's private email server, calling her unfit to serve the presidency because she had a disregard for US law.

Keilar posted several of his inflammatory comments against HRC.

"You're not holding Trump to the same standard, why?" she asked.

Turner claimed there was a significant difference, but what he said made no sense at all, and then he made this ludicrous statement about the documents Trump was in possession of.

"These are 2-year-old documents that are in the president's residence. We don't know what's in them," he said.

Huh? Is there an expiration date on all top secret and highly classified information?

"They're not ongoing, certainly now, of which they waited two years and a weekend after they got their warrant to raid his home," Turned said.

Turner, with no proof tried to claim the documents in Trump's Florida basement weren't relevant today.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/top-republican-claims-top-secret-documents