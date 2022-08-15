Wisconsin Frauditor Fired

Articles

On Tuesday, after narrowly surviving the fall primary election, Robbin' Vos vowed revenge on his Chief Election Frauditor Mike Gableman, who had endorsed and actively campaigned for Vos' opponent.

On Friday, Vos exacted his revenge when he unceremoniously fired Gableman and ended the election fraudit. But Vos didn't even have the spinal fortitude to do the dirty deed in person. He fired Gableman by letter.

The fraudit lasted 14 months and the cost to the taxpayers is at $1.3 million already and growing. The taxpayers didn't even get a lousy t-shirt out of the deal. What came out of it was a court ruling that Gableman did practically nothing to earn his $11,000 monthly salary and that that there was no election fraud, which was already known.

Despite the fact that the 2020 elections were clean as a whistle, Vos and his fellow Republicans still passed a number of laws aimed at suppressing voters. Fortunately, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers had vetoed those malignant bills. Vos said that his focus will be to get Tim Michels elected so that they can pass his voter suppression bills.

