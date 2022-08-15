How Bon Jovi Became A Ukrainian Anthem

Articles

Among all the patriotic Ukrainian songs used on social media to bolster morale in Ukraine, there is also plenty of American music as well. One such song is Bon Jovi's 2000 hit "It's My Life." A video from the early days of the war went viral and the song has been in use ever since.

In the video above, Ukrainian soldiers on their way to the front are rockin' out hard to it, the video released yesterday.

It's my life

It's now or never

But I ain't gonna live forever

I just want to live while I'm alive

(It's my life)

Source: LA Times, March 2022

Bon Jovi saluted Ukraine this week after footage of Ukrainian civilians preparing for war to the tune of “It’s My Life” went viral on social media. In the clip — which has amassed more than 2 million views on Twitter alone — dozens of community members in Odessa, Ukraine, rock out to the Bon Jovi anthem while filling sandbags on a beach and loading them into an orange truck. One person can even be seeing playing the drums on a makeshift stage while Jon Bon Jovi’s gruff voice blasts from the speakers. read more

