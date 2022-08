Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 10:00 Hits: 7

American journalist Austin Tice is believed to have been kidnapped in a suburb of Damascus, Syria, in 2012. His mother says he's being held with a "government-related entity" in Syria.

(Image credit: Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/14/1117010838/austin-tice-missing-anniversary