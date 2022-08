Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 12:00 Hits: 7

Ratt is on vacation this week, so I thought we'd play one of his greatest hits, especially since it's even more relevant today than it was when it ran in April.

This cartoon takes the place of the usually-scheduled Bobblehead thread, which we are retiring.

What's giving you joy today?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/their-text-messages