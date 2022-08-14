Sean Hannity Calls For Twitter Parody To Be Removed

Articles

Timothy Burke's Twitter video got the Fox host so hopping mad he immediately tweeted about it, demanding that Twitter take it down. What looks like an obvious parody to most people probably isn't as obvious to Fox News viewers, who don't exactly look at anything said on Fox News all that critically. So it's understandable that Hannity was a wee bit upset, fearing his gullible audience would be fooled.

An old video of Ron Desantis getting indignant when a reporter called his search warrant on Rebekah Jones in Dec 2020 a "raid" was used to point out the hypocrisy of Republicans who are only too happy to use the word "raid" when applied to the search warrant on Mar-a-Lago.

As of this writing, Burke's video had amassed over 2.6m views.

Video of DeSantis arguing with a reporter at a news conference about another search in December 2020 was edited into a Hannity clip to make it appear he was making the argument on Hannity's show. Although many viewers may quickly recognize that the video is faked, FOX host Sean Hannity took to Twitter to express his displeasure that the fake video was spreading on Twitter. read more

