Boebert’s Hubby Went On A Crazed Rampage Against Neighbors

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 13:28 Hits: 3

Earlier this month, at least two of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s neighbors called 911 after her husband reportedly threatened them and ran over a mailbox after at least one of his kids was asked to stop racing a dune buggy on their residential street.

But the sheriff decided not to investigate Jayson Boebert’s threatening behavior. The American Muckrakers group is demanding answers as to whether the Boeberts are getting special treatment.

From The Denver Post:

The apparent inaction drove the head of American Muckrakers — a political group looking to oust Boebert— to ask Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the local district attorney and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations to investigate the relationship between the congresswoman’s family and the Sheriff’s Office. “This was clearly a serious situation as there were two 911 calls, five deputies and at least four families involved,” David Wheeler, head of American Muckrakers, wrote in an email asking for the investigation.

Jayson Boebert doesn’t seem to have developed much self-control in the years since he pleaded guilty to exposing himself to a group of young women at a bowling alley and served seven days in jail for knocking his now-wife around.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/boebert-s-hubby-went-crazed-rampage