'WITCH HUNT!' Trump Throws Massive Fit Over Espionage Investigation

Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump unleashed a series of messages on his platform Truth Social about the search warrant executed on his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago. In one, Trump tweeted (fuckit, I'm just going to call them tweets since his site is a ripoff of Twitter) a link suggesting that the twice impeached one-term President is a martyr. In another, he tweeted, "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" in shouty caps and with a bold emphasis.

He attacked the FBI, saying the agency has a long history of being "corrupt," and, of course, he brought up Hillary Clinton. He retweeted comments attacking the FBI even after armed Trump supporters showed up at the bureau's office in Phoenix last night.

Then he spoke about poll numbers, hoaxes, and scams, before unleashing a message about the investigation into the ex-president for espionage, a "WITCH HUNT!" Can someone please tell me why he put White House in quotes? It really bothers me when he does that.

