Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 11:00 Hits: 7

About 200 young people used Florida law to successfully petition the state to adopt renewable energy faster. One of them, Levi Draheim, is a veteran at suing the government to act on climate change.

(Image credit: Robin Loznak/Our Children's Trust)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/14/1117040415/florida-renewable-energy-young-activists