'We Will Not Stand Down': Armed Trumpers Protest Outside Phoenix FBI Building

Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022

Just this past week, Ricky Shiffer entered an Ohio FBI building while armed, made threats, then engaged in gunfire with agents after a police chase and a standoff. On the same day the FBI executed a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, Shiffer made a call on former President Donald Trump's platform Truth Social to "be ready for combat" and to "Kill the FBI on sight." Shiffer, a staunch Trump supporter, was killed.

On Saturday, Trump supporters protested outside the FBI building in Phoenix, carrying handguns and "assault-style weapons." One protester said they were there to demonstrate against the "unlawful search" at Trump's Florida resort. One said, "We're here in support of Trump, for what happened to him, the unlawful search with the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago home. We will not stand by, and we will not stand down."

One man can be seen on footage waving a Confederate flag, and others held "honor your oath" and "Abolish FBI" signs, and many of them had their faces covered. Hey, we finally got them to wear masks.

Meanwhile, the former President is attacking the FBI on Truth Social, calling the agency corrupt, among other things.

Via CNN:

