Fox News Host: Trump Can't Wave A Wand And Declassify Docs

Fox News host Bret Baier slapped Trump's claims that he had already declassified all the documents he stored at his Mar-A-Lago residence.

“The president’s lawyers are arguing that he declassified these documents before leaving the White House," he said.

"Now that is a big power that the president has, a sweeping power to declassify, but there are also regulations that have to, a process has to take place," he said.

"It’s not like you wave a wand and say all these boxes are declassified,” Baier stated.

Trump doesn't have powers like the Wicked Witch of the East, and can just wave around his hands or whisper to Richard Grenell in his office and say, 'I declassify all these boxes of top secret materials' and voilá: the documents are declassified.

President Obama issued an executive order on “Classified National Security Information” in 2009, but top secret documents must be vetted and approved before any declassification takes place.

That's means a recorded chain of events must take place. If Trump did declassify all those boxes of intel, it'll be easy to prove.

The odds of the seditious ex of doing that are slim and none. None, being the correct response.

