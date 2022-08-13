Reporter Confronts Kari Lake, Wasn't Taking Any Of Her Sh*t

Articles

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona who has embraced far-right fringe figures, and QAnon activists, tried to lecture the media in a very demeaning way, but it didn't go down well.

Lake was called out for trying to make the homelessness problem in her state all about her. She appears to have narcissistic traits, just like her hero, Donald Trump, and it's especially evident in this clip when she had an exchange with reporter Brahm Reznik, who was in no mood for her sh*t.

"The media never covers the homeless problem," Lake said while lecturing reporters standing in front of her to cover the homeless problem. "Not a single one of you have tried to cover this story. You get caught up in a bunch of b.s. stories that the public doesn't care about."

"Have you read any of the extensive media coverage on what's happened here?" Reznik asked Karen Kari. "Are you even aware of it?"

"Aware of what?" Lake asks.

"The media coverage that you say is not happening," the reporter said.

"On me, I'm talking about me," she said. "You guys have not covered my policy, Brahm. You haven't covered my policy. You can sit there and smile with that grin on your face, but that's why no one watches you. Your 10 o'clock newscast has only 2,000 viewers."

"We cover this all the time," he told Lake. "Other media..."

Lake interrupted to say, "You haven't covered my policy."

Reznik shot back, "So, is it all about you? Is that what it is?"

